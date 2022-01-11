Caledonia Mining gibt relevante Anteilsänderung eines Aktionärs bekannt

(NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)

24. Juni 2022: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc („Caledonia“ oder das „Unternehmen“ www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/ ) gibt bekannt, dass es am 21. Juni 2022 von der Van Eck Associates Corporation, die über zwei ihrer Fonds ein „bedeutender Anteilseigner“ des Unternehmens im Sinne der AIM-Regeln für Unternehmen ist, die Mitteilung erhalten hat, dass es seine Beteiligung am Unternehmen geändert hat und am 17. Juni 2022 einen bestimmten Schwellenwert für die Mitteilung seiner Beteiligungen am Unternehmen überschritten hat. Eine Kopie der Mitteilung finden Sie unten.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to Caledonia Mining Corp PLC

which voting rights are attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an X if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Van Eck Associates Corporation

City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17/06/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 21/06/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached % of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A + Total number of voting

to shares (total of 8. financial instruments 8.B) rights of

A) issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation on the 3.58% 3.58% 459,458

date on which threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of previous 4.01% 4.01%

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15 459,458 3.58%

SUBTOTAL 8. A 459,458 3.58%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be % of voting rights

datex Conversion Periodxi acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting rights

instrument datex Conversion Period xi settlementxii rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an X)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other

undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)

issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the X

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add

additional rows as

necessary)

Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or % of voting rights through Total of both if it equals or is

is higher than the notifiable financial instruments if it equals higher than the notifiable

threshold or is higher than the notifiable threshold

threshold

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 3.24% 3.24%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.34% 0.34%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held 459,458 shares and 3.58% voting right

The date until which the voting rights will be held Open

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion Tampa, FL

Date of completion 21 June 2022

