  • Caledonia Mining gibt relevante Anteilsänderung eines Aktionärs bekannt

    (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)

    24. Juni 2022: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc („Caledonia“ oder das „Unternehmen“ www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/ ) gibt bekannt, dass es am 21. Juni 2022 von der Van Eck Associates Corporation, die über zwei ihrer Fonds ein „bedeutender Anteilseigner“ des Unternehmens im Sinne der AIM-Regeln für Unternehmen ist, die Mitteilung erhalten hat, dass es seine Beteiligung am Unternehmen geändert hat und am 17. Juni 2022 einen bestimmten Schwellenwert für die Mitteilung seiner Beteiligungen am Unternehmen überschritten hat. Eine Kopie der Mitteilung finden Sie unten.

    Nachfragen:
    Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
    Mark Learmonth Tel: +44 1534 679 800
    Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 7817 841 793
    Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad und gemeinsamer Makler)
    Neil McDonald
    Perle Kellie Tel: +44 131 220 9771
    Tel: +44 131 220 9775
    Liberum Capital Limited (Gemeinsamer Makler)
    Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
    BlytheRay Finanz-PR (UK)
    Tim Blythe/Megan Ray Tel: +44 207 138 3204
    3PPB (Finanz-PR, Nordamerika)
    Patrick Chidley Tel: +1 917 991 7701
    Paul Durham Tel: +1 203 940 2538
    Curate Public Relations (Simbabwe)
    Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131
    IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX-Sponsor – Simbabwe)
    Lloyd Mlotshwa
    Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
    Swiss Resource Capital AG
    Jochen Staiger
    info@resource-capital.ch

    TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

    NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

    1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to Caledonia Mining Corp PLC
    which voting rights are attachedii:

    1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an X if appropriate)
    Non-UK issuer X
    2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X)
    An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
    An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
    An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
    Other (please specify)iii:
    3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
    Name Van Eck Associates Corporation
    City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA
    4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
    Name VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
    VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
    City and country of registered office (if applicable)
    5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17/06/2022
    6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 21/06/2022
    7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
    % of voting rights attached % of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A + Total number of voting
    to shares (total of 8. financial instruments 8.B) rights of
    A) issuervii
    (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
    Resulting situation on the 3.58% 3.58% 459,458
    date on which threshold was
    crossed or
    reached
    Position of previous 4.01% 4.01%
    notification (if

    applicable)

    8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
    A: Voting rights attached to shares
    Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
    shares
    ISIN code (if possible)
    Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
    (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (Art 10 of Directive
    2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
    (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
    JE00BF0XVB15 459,458 3.58%

    SUBTOTAL 8. A 459,458 3.58%

    B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
    Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be % of voting rights
    datex Conversion Periodxi acquired if the instrument is

    exercised/converted.

    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

    B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
    Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting rights
    instrument datex Conversion Period xi settlementxii rights

    SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

    9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
    applicable box with an X)
    Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other
    undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
    issuerxiii
    Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the X
    financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add
    additional rows as
    necessary)
    Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or % of voting rights through Total of both if it equals or is
    is higher than the notifiable financial instruments if it equals higher than the notifiable
    threshold or is higher than the notifiable threshold
    threshold
    VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 3.24% 3.24%
    VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.34% 0.34%

    10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
    Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis
    The number and % of voting rights held 459,458 shares and 3.58% voting right
    The date until which the voting rights will be held Open

    11. Additional informationxvi

    Place of completion Tampa, FL
    Date of completion 21 June 2022

