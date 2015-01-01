Rund-um-die-Uhr Verpflegung mit Vendingautomaten von Dhünn

Verkaufsautomaten: 24h, kontaktlos, bargeldlos, risikofrei – Rund-um-die-Uhr Verpflegung mit Vendingautomaten von Dhünn. Snacks, Getränke, Kaffee und mehr

Die Kölner Automatenaufsteller von Dhünn sorgen für die rundum gute Betriebliche Zwischenverpflegung aus dem Automaten. Die Dhünn GmbH bietet eine große Auswahl an Kaffeeautomaten, Getränkeautomaten , Snackautomaten, Süßigkeitenautomaten, Warenautomaten, Verkaufsautomaten und Vendingautomaten und übernimmt das gesamte Operating der Automaten: das Aufstellen, Befüllen und den technisch einwandfreien Betrieb. Nicht nur in Köln – jetzt auch in der näheren Umgebung.

Verkaufsautomaten: 24h, kontaktlos, bargeldlos, risikofrei

Dass die Firma Dhünn viel in Köln unterwegs ist, sieht man schon an der Flotte der Fahrzeuge. Mindesten einmal pro Woche sieht man irgendwo einen großen weißen Sprinter mit dem Rot-Blauen Logo der Firma Dhünn. Was viele aber gar nicht wissen, ist, dass Dhünn Automaten nicht nur in Köln aufgestellt werden, sondern natürlich auch an öffentlichen Plätzen & Einrichtungen, Behörden, Hotels oder Firmen in Städten und Gemeinden im Umkreis. So können die Fahrer der Firma Dhünn Automaten ihre wöchentlichen Routen planen und alle Automaten im Kundengebiet bequem und mit minimalem Zeitaufwand mit neuem Füllmaterial bestücken und die Geräte bei Bedarf warten oder reparieren.

Automaten von Dhünn versorgen 24h rund um die Uhr in folgenden Städten und Kreisen in NRW:

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-mechernich

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-siegburg

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-wuerselen

https://www.dhuenn.com/monschau

https://www.dhuenn.com/roetgen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-kreuzau

https://www.dhuenn.com/langerwehe

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-niederzier

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-nideggen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-huertgenwald

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-heimbach-eifel

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-merzenich

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-titz

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-linnich

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-aldenhoven

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-inden

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-baesweiler

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-heinsberg

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-waldfeucht

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-uebach-palenberg

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-gangelt

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-selfkant

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-roesrath

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-waldbroel

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-windeck

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-reichshof

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-nuembrecht

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-friesenhagen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-wiehl

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-bergneustadt

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-marienheide

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-engelskirchen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-solingen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-leverkusen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-kerpen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-bonn

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-dueren

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-geilenkirchen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-morsbach

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-herzogenrath

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-bergisch-gladbach

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-bergheim

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-sankt-augustin

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-erftstadt

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-altenberg

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-overath

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-simmerath

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-rommerskirchen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-vettweiss

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-ahrweiler

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-eschweiler

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-hennef

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-much

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-neuenahr

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-rheinbach

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-stolberg

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-troisdorf

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-alsdorf

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-euskirchen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-huerth

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-bruehl

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-dormagen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-zuelpich

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-lindlar

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-bedburg

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-overrath

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-remscheid

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-wermelskirchen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-hueckeswagen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-wipperfuerth

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-burscheid

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-odenthal

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-kuerten

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-bad-honnef

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-altenahr

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-bad-muenstereifel

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-weilerswist

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-langenfeld

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-neuss

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-hilden

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-garzweiler

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-horrem

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-wiesdorf

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-opladen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-duesseldorf

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-bornheim

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-koenigswinter

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-seelscheidt

https://www.dhuenn.com/bensberg

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-eitorf

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-swisttal

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-frechen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-gummersbach

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-rheindorf

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-monheim

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-grevenbroich

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-lohmar

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-elsdorf

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-aachen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-juelich

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-remagen

https://www.dhuenn.com/automatenaufsteller-noervenich/

Über die Dhünn Automaten GmbH

Die Firma Dhünn bietet das Aufstellen und den Betrieb (Operating) von diversen Automaten zur betrieblichen Verpflegung, wie etwa Kaffeeautomaten und Getränkeautomaten für Cola, Limo, Säfte und Mineralwasser, Automaten für Snacks und Süßwaren sowie Automaten für Sandwiches, frische Brötchen und Salate und sogar heiße Würstchen.

1882 erfolgt die Gründung des traditionellen Familienunternehmens Dhünn Automaten in Köln-Mülheim, das seinem Standort bis 2016 treu geblieben ist, um dann in Köln Ossendorf neue Räumlichkeiten zu beziehen. Mittlerweile ist der alt eingesessene Dienstleistungsbetrieb in der 4. Generation erfolgreich unterwegs und beliefert ein großes Einzugsgebiet rund um Köln mit Vending-Automaten aller Art.

Bei der Befüllung, bietet die DHÜNN Automaten GmbH Ihren Kunden eine breite sorgfältig ausgewählte Produktpalette von höchster Qualität. Süßwaren von führenden Herstellern wie Mars (Mars, Snickers, Balisto (z.B. in dn Geschmacksrichtungen Balisto Korn Mix Schokoriegel, Balisto Erdbeer-Joghurt Mix Schokoriegel, Balisto Müsli Mix Schokoriegel, Maltesers Schokoriegel, Balisto Joghurt Beeren Mix Schokoriegel), Bounty, Twix), Nestle (Kit Kat, Lion, Kit Kat Chunky, Nuts, Caramac), Bahlsen (Kekse, Brandt, Pick Up, Ohne Gleichen), Alfred Ritter (Ritter Sport), Intersnack (Ringli, Chips), Wrigleys oder Haribo. Kaltgetränke der Marktführer Coca Cola und Pepsi, sowie Sinalco. Füllprodukte im Heißgetränkesektor (Kakao & Kaffeeautomaten) von führenden europäische Markenhersteller wie Nestle, Jacobs, Westhoff, Eurogran und Polar Cup

Das Unternehmen Dhünn Automaten GmbH beschäftigt etwa 30 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern im Innen- und Aussendienst, im technischen Service sowie in der Verwaltung. Die Firma Dhünn setzt hierbei auf Getränkeautomatenhersteller und Warenautomaten Hersteller wie etwa Gerhardt, Necta & Wittenborg, Rheavendors, Sielaff und Sandenvendo.

KONTAKT

Dhünn Automaten GmbH

Heinrich-Rohlmann-Straße 2b

50829 Köln

Tel: 0221-617631

Fax: 0221-628634

Email: service(at)dhuenn.de

Web: https://www.dhuenn.com

Verantwortlicher für diese Pressemitteilung:

Dhünn Automaten GmbH

Frau Denise Heidgen

Heinrich-Rohlmann-Straße 2b

50829 Köln

Deutschland

fon ..: 0221-617631

fax ..: 0221-628634

web ..: https://www.dhuenn.com

email : service@dhuenn.de

Pressekontakt:

da Agency

Herr Peter Sreckovic

Lindenstr. 14

50674 Köln

fon ..: 0221-64309972

web ..: https://www.da-agency.de

email : info@da-agency.de

Disclaimer: Diese Pressemitteilung wird für den darin namentlich genannten Verantwortlichen gespeichert. Sie gibt seine Meinung und Tatsachenbehauptungen und nicht unbedingt die des Diensteanbieters wieder. Der Anbieter distanziert sich daher ausdrücklich von den fremden Inhalten und macht sich diese nicht zu eigen.

Seminare Düsseldorf – Fit & Proper im Risikomanagement