  • Rund-um-die-Uhr Verpflegung mit Vendingautomaten von Dhünn

    Verkaufsautomaten: 24h, kontaktlos, bargeldlos, risikofrei – Rund-um-die-Uhr Verpflegung mit Vendingautomaten von Dhünn. Snacks, Getränke, Kaffee und mehr

    Die Kölner Automatenaufsteller von Dhünn sorgen für die rundum gute Betriebliche Zwischenverpflegung aus dem Automaten. Die Dhünn GmbH bietet eine große Auswahl an Kaffeeautomaten, Getränkeautomaten , Snackautomaten, Süßigkeitenautomaten, Warenautomaten, Verkaufsautomaten und Vendingautomaten und übernimmt das gesamte Operating der Automaten: das Aufstellen, Befüllen und den technisch einwandfreien Betrieb. Nicht nur in Köln – jetzt auch in der näheren Umgebung.

    Verkaufsautomaten: 24h, kontaktlos, bargeldlos, risikofrei
    Dass die Firma Dhünn viel in Köln unterwegs ist, sieht man schon an der Flotte der Fahrzeuge. Mindesten einmal pro Woche sieht man irgendwo einen großen weißen Sprinter mit dem Rot-Blauen Logo der Firma Dhünn. Was viele aber gar nicht wissen, ist, dass Dhünn Automaten nicht nur in Köln aufgestellt werden, sondern natürlich auch an öffentlichen Plätzen & Einrichtungen, Behörden, Hotels oder Firmen in Städten und Gemeinden im Umkreis. So können die Fahrer der Firma Dhünn Automaten ihre wöchentlichen Routen planen und alle Automaten im Kundengebiet bequem und mit minimalem Zeitaufwand mit neuem Füllmaterial bestücken und die Geräte bei Bedarf warten oder reparieren.

    Automaten von Dhünn versorgen 24h rund um die Uhr in folgenden Städten und Kreisen in NRW:

    Über die Dhünn Automaten GmbH
    Die Firma Dhünn bietet das Aufstellen und den Betrieb (Operating) von diversen Automaten zur betrieblichen Verpflegung, wie etwa Kaffeeautomaten und Getränkeautomaten für Cola, Limo, Säfte und Mineralwasser, Automaten für Snacks und Süßwaren sowie Automaten für Sandwiches, frische Brötchen und Salate und sogar heiße Würstchen.

    1882 erfolgt die Gründung des traditionellen Familienunternehmens Dhünn Automaten in Köln-Mülheim, das seinem Standort bis 2016 treu geblieben ist, um dann in Köln Ossendorf neue Räumlichkeiten zu beziehen. Mittlerweile ist der alt eingesessene Dienstleistungsbetrieb in der 4. Generation erfolgreich unterwegs und beliefert ein großes Einzugsgebiet rund um Köln mit Vending-Automaten aller Art.

    Bei der Befüllung, bietet die DHÜNN Automaten GmbH Ihren Kunden eine breite sorgfältig ausgewählte Produktpalette von höchster Qualität. Süßwaren von führenden Herstellern wie Mars (Mars, Snickers, Balisto (z.B. in dn Geschmacksrichtungen  Balisto Korn Mix Schokoriegel, Balisto Erdbeer-Joghurt Mix Schokoriegel, Balisto Müsli Mix Schokoriegel, Maltesers Schokoriegel, Balisto Joghurt Beeren Mix Schokoriegel), Bounty, Twix), Nestle (Kit Kat, Lion, Kit Kat Chunky, Nuts, Caramac), Bahlsen (Kekse, Brandt, Pick Up, Ohne Gleichen), Alfred Ritter (Ritter Sport), Intersnack (Ringli, Chips), Wrigleys oder Haribo. Kaltgetränke der Marktführer Coca Cola und Pepsi, sowie Sinalco. Füllprodukte im Heißgetränkesektor (Kakao & Kaffeeautomaten) von führenden europäische Markenhersteller wie Nestle, Jacobs, Westhoff, Eurogran und Polar Cup

    Das Unternehmen Dhünn Automaten GmbH beschäftigt etwa 30 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern im Innen- und Aussendienst, im technischen Service sowie in der Verwaltung.  Die Firma Dhünn setzt hierbei auf Getränkeautomatenhersteller und Warenautomaten Hersteller wie etwa Gerhardt, Necta & Wittenborg, Rheavendors, Sielaff und Sandenvendo.

    KONTAKT
    Dhünn Automaten GmbH
    Heinrich-Rohlmann-Straße 2b
    50829 Köln

    Tel: 0221-617631
    Fax: 0221-628634

    Email: service(at)dhuenn.de
    Web: https://www.dhuenn.com

    Verantwortlicher für diese Pressemitteilung:

    Dhünn Automaten GmbH
    Frau Denise Heidgen
    Heinrich-Rohlmann-Straße 2b
    50829 Köln
    Deutschland

    fon ..: 0221-617631
    fax ..: 0221-628634
    web ..: https://www.dhuenn.com
    email : service@dhuenn.de

    Pressekontakt:

    da Agency
    Herr Peter Sreckovic
    Lindenstr. 14
    50674 Köln

    fon ..: 0221-64309972
    web ..: https://www.da-agency.de
    email : info@da-agency.de


    Categories: Presse - News

    Comments are currently closed.