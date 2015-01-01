  • BCS Business Analysis training courses for UK and IE

    The BCS Training has been a cornerstone of the Expleo Academy since 2014. One measure of its success is the repeat visits from trainees as they proceed to the next step on their learning pathway.

    Any invested trainer will tell you of the job satisfaction in sharing trainees‘ success. To begin with, experiencing collaborative learning first-hand is a rewarding experience for all involved. As learning objectives are achieved, trainees feel enabled to bring a new tool or technique back to their workplace. Therefore, another micro-step is taken on their BA Learning Pathway. I will talk more about our collaborative „Training from the Back of the Room“ approach to BA training in a later blog.

    BCS Training for our T-shaped Business Analyst

    Even outside of the training environment, our Core Business Analysis (BA) Learning Pathway allows us to share the success of our trainees. We witness progression through our range of BCS certificates. We love to hear from our trainees they have successfully earned their cert through passing an accredited examination.  Our core BA options facilitate a journey toward achieving an International Diploma in Business Analysis. We are always happy to see familiar faces return for the next step on the Learning Pathway to their Diploma.

    Our BCS Training Learning Pathway

    Qualification for the BCS Diploma requires you to firstly pass three Practitioner level certificates and one knowledge-based certificate. Each of our BA training courses are delivered by experienced Business Analysts. These BA’s are also qualified trainers. They can provide feedback to you as you practice BA techniques to deepen your level of learning.

    The BCS Certificates

    Business Analysis Practice addresses how to support decision-making for successful business change. It does so by exploring a framework and a range of techniques which helps you recognise the strategic context for needing change. We then enable you to create a business case to justify investment in the change.

    Requirements Engineering provides rationale for choosing an optimal approach to managing your business requirements. We cover a variety of analysis and modelling techniques. The course begins with an approved business case to invest in change. It then enables you to evolve the business need for change into detailed requirements to support implementing the change.

    Our Modelling Business Processes course walks you through how to model business processes in order to manage implementation of the business change. It does so by providing a 3-level hierarchy of modelling approaches. We also practice techniques and notation to use at each hierarchy level.

    Link to original PR: https://expleoacademy.com/int/ba02-bcs-training-why-choose-expleo/

    About Expleo Academy

    The Expleo Academy enables you to acquire and develop the right skills by delivering a suite of accredited training courses. With a global presence and reach, we deliver hundreds of training events to thousands of participants each year. We bring the knowledge and real experience of working with global companies and the flexibility of delivering public workshops, custom in-house solutions and blended learning approaches incorporating digital learning capabilities.

    The Expleo Academy offers training courses  in Management Consultancy, Business Agility, Continuous Quality, Software Engineering or even Private Events with detailed Learning pathways in Business Analysis, Change Management, Project / Program Management, Software Quality Analysis, Software Quality Management and Software Engineering.

