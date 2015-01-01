BCS Business Analysis training courses for UK and IE

Expleo Academy offers training courses in Business Analysis and requirements engineering with BCS certification. Book your course now

The BCS Training has been a cornerstone of the Expleo Academy since 2014. One measure of its success is the repeat visits from trainees as they proceed to the next step on their learning pathway.

Any invested trainer will tell you of the job satisfaction in sharing trainees‘ success. To begin with, experiencing collaborative learning first-hand is a rewarding experience for all involved. As learning objectives are achieved, trainees feel enabled to bring a new tool or technique back to their workplace. Therefore, another micro-step is taken on their BA Learning Pathway. I will talk more about our collaborative „Training from the Back of the Room“ approach to BA training in a later blog.

BCS Training for our T-shaped Business Analyst

Even outside of the training environment, our Core Business Analysis (BA) Learning Pathway allows us to share the success of our trainees. We witness progression through our range of BCS certificates. We love to hear from our trainees they have successfully earned their cert through passing an accredited examination. Our core BA options facilitate a journey toward achieving an International Diploma in Business Analysis. We are always happy to see familiar faces return for the next step on the Learning Pathway to their Diploma.

Our BCS Training Learning Pathway

Qualification for the BCS Diploma requires you to firstly pass three Practitioner level certificates and one knowledge-based certificate. Each of our BA training courses are delivered by experienced Business Analysts. These BA’s are also qualified trainers. They can provide feedback to you as you practice BA techniques to deepen your level of learning.

The BCS Certificates

Business Analysis Practice addresses how to support decision-making for successful business change. It does so by exploring a framework and a range of techniques which helps you recognise the strategic context for needing change. We then enable you to create a business case to justify investment in the change.

Requirements Engineering provides rationale for choosing an optimal approach to managing your business requirements. We cover a variety of analysis and modelling techniques. The course begins with an approved business case to invest in change. It then enables you to evolve the business need for change into detailed requirements to support implementing the change.

Our Modelling Business Processes course walks you through how to model business processes in order to manage implementation of the business change. It does so by providing a 3-level hierarchy of modelling approaches. We also practice techniques and notation to use at each hierarchy level.

Link to original PR: https://expleoacademy.com/int/ba02-bcs-training-why-choose-expleo/

All training courses at Expleo Academy

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/146-bcs-intermediate-certificate-in-software-testing/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/178-change-management-fundamentals/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/194-isqi-certified-agile-business-analysis-caba-revision-session-and-exam-1500/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/195-flow-ambassador-excelling-at-business-agility-masterclass/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/20-estimating-for-testers/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/206-dasa-certified-devops-fundamentals/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/234-sql-fundamentals/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/237-istqb-certified-tester-advanced-level-security-tester/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/24-istqb-certified-tester-advanced-level-technical-test-analyst/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/242-istqb-certified-tester-advanced-level-test-manager/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/243-project-management-professional-pmp-preparation-course/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/244-agile-certified-practitioner-pmi-acp-preparation-course/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/250-using-selenium-in-csharp-with-workshop/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/266-apmg-certified-change-management-in-an-agile-environment-foundation-and-practitioner/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/267-risk-management-professional-pmi-rmp-certification-preparation-course/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/268-project-management-fundamentals/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/269-program-management-professional-pgmp-preparation-course/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/27-istqb-certified-tester-foundation-level-extension-agile-tester/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/272-bcs-certificate-in-modelling-business-processes/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/274-isaqb-certified-professional-for-software-architecture-foundation-level-cpsa-f/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/276-bcs-foundation-certificate-in-business-analysis/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/277-icagile-certified-product-ownership/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/278-writing-user-stories-workshop/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/279-bcs-certificate-in-requirements-engineering/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/280-bcs-international-diploma-in-business-analysis-exam-preparation-workshop/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/281-bcs-certificate-in-business-analysis-practice/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/284-agile-requirements-engineering/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/285-certified-disciplined-agile-scrum-master-dasm/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/287-icagile-certified-agile-fundamentals/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/288-istqb-certified-tester-advanced-level-test-analyst/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/289-certified-disciplined-agile-senior-scrum-master-dassm/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/29-requirements-verification/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/291-isqi-certified-agile-business-analysis-caba/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/302-certified-associate-in-project-management-capm-preparation-course/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/303-linux-essentials/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/304-java-fundamentals/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/311-performance-testing-fundamentals/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/312-agile-process-tools-a-look-into-scrum-kanban-and-safe/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/313-scrum-master-bootcamp/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/314-product-ownership-bootcamp/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/332-a4q-certified-selenium-tester-foundation/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/334-psychology-of-communication-intelligence/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/34-test-automation-fundamentals/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/36-using-cucumber-with-selenium/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/37-using-selenium-with-workshop/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/38-asqf-certified-professional-for-project-management/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/6-istqb-certified-tester-foundation-level/

https://expleoacademy.com/int/courses/93-agile-bootcamp/

About Expleo Academy

The Expleo Academy enables you to acquire and develop the right skills by delivering a suite of accredited training courses. With a global presence and reach, we deliver hundreds of training events to thousands of participants each year. We bring the knowledge and real experience of working with global companies and the flexibility of delivering public workshops, custom in-house solutions and blended learning approaches incorporating digital learning capabilities.

The Expleo Academy offers training courses in Management Consultancy, Business Agility, Continuous Quality, Software Engineering or even Private Events with detailed Learning pathways in Business Analysis, Change Management, Project / Program Management, Software Quality Analysis, Software Quality Management and Software Engineering.

Contact the Expleo Academy

Expleo Technology Ireland Ltd

30 North Wall Quay,

Dublin D01 R8H7

Tel +353 87 2355902

Web: https://expleoacademy.com/int/

Verantwortlicher für diese Pressemitteilung:

Expleo Technology Ireland Ltd

Frau Patricia McGuire

North Wall Quay 30

D01 R8H7 Dublin

Irland

fon ..: +353 87 2355902

web ..: https://expleoacademy.com/int/

email : Pat.McGuire@expleogroup.com

About Expleo Academy

The Expleo Academy enables you to acquire and develop the right skills by delivering a suite of accredited training courses. With a global presence and reach, we deliver hundreds of training events to thousands of participants each year. We bring the knowledge and real experience of working with global companies and the flexibility of delivering public workshops, custom in-house solutions and blended learning approaches incorporating digital learning capabilities.

The Expleo Academy offers training courses in Management Consultancy, Business Agility, Continuous Quality, Software Engineering or even Private Events with detailed Learning pathways in Business Analysis, Change Management, Project / Program Management, Software Quality Analysis, Software Quality Management and Software Engineering.

Contact the Expleo Academy

Expleo Technology Ireland Ltd

30 North Wall Quay,

Dublin D01 R8H7

Tel +353 87 2355902

Web: https://expleoacademy.com/int/

Pressekontakt:

da Agency

Herr Peter Sreckovic

Postfach 620263

50695 Köln

fon ..: 0221-64309972

web ..: https://www.da-agency.de

email : info@da-agency.de

Disclaimer: Diese Pressemitteilung wird für den darin namentlich genannten Verantwortlichen gespeichert. Sie gibt seine Meinung und Tatsachenbehauptungen und nicht unbedingt die des Diensteanbieters wieder. Der Anbieter distanziert sich daher ausdrücklich von den fremden Inhalten und macht sich diese nicht zu eigen.

Desert Gold sichert sich zwei strategische Goldzonen