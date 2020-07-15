  • Bekanntgabe Anteilserhöhung durch bedeutenden Aktionär von Caledonia Mining

    September 1, 2020: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia oder das Unternehmen – www.commodity-tv.com/play/caledonia-mining-virtual-roadshow-investor-presentation-and-qa/ ) gab bekannt, dass man am 28. August 2020 benachrichtigt wurde, dass die BlackRock, Inc., die bereits ein bedeutender Aktionär des Unternehmens ist, wie in den AIM Rules for Companies bestimmt, ihren Anteil am Unternehmen am 27. August 2020 erhöht hat der anzeigepflichtig ist. Eine Kopie der Anzeige ist unten angeführt. Caledonia heißt Blackrock Inc.s erhöhtes Investment willkommen.

    TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

    NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer
    and
    to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

    1a. Identity of the issuer or Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
    the underlying issuer of
    existing shares to which voting
    rights are

    attachedii:
    1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please
    mark with an X if
    appropriate)

    Non-UK issuer X
    2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box
    or boxes with an
    X)

    An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
    An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
    An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
    Other (please specify)iii:
    3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
    Name BlackRock, Inc.
    City and country of registered Wilmington, DE, USA
    office (if
    applicable)

    4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
    Name
    City and country of registered
    office (if
    applicable)

    5. Date on which the threshold 27/08/2020
    was crossed or

    reachedvi:
    6. Date on which issuer notified 28/08/2020
    (DD/MM/YYYY):

    7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
    obligation

    % of voting % of voting Total of Total
    rights rights both in % number of
    attached to through (8.A + voting
    shares financial 8.B) rights of
    (total of instruments
    8. issuervii
    A)
    (total of
    8.B 1 + 8.B
    2)

    Resulting 5.22% 0.36% 5.58% 11,520,860
    situation
    on the date
    on which
    threshold
    was crossed
    or
    reached

    Position of 3.39% 1.64% 5.04%
    previous
    notification
    (if

    applicable)

    8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
    which the threshold was crossed or

    reachedviii
    A: Voting rights attached to shares
    Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights
    shares
    ISIN code
    (if
    possible)

    Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
    (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of
    Directive Directive Directive Directive
    2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC
    ) ) (DTR5.1) )
    (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)

    JE00BF0XVB15 601,565 5.22%

    SUBTOTAL 8. A601,565 5.22%

    B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
    Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
    (a))

    Type of ExpiratExercise/ Number of % of voting
    financial ion Conversion Per voting rights rights
    instrument iod that may be
    datex xi acquired if
    the instrument
    is

    exercised/conver
    ted
    .
    Securities 11,200 0.09%
    Lending

    SUBTOTAL 8. B 111,200 0.09%

    B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according
    to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
    (b))

    Type of ExpirationExercise/ Physical Number % of voting
    financial datex Conversion or cash of rights
    instrument voting
    Period xi rights
    settlementx
    ii

    CFD Cash 31,148 0.27%

    SUBTOTAL 31,148 0.27%
    8.B.2

    9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
    notification obligation

    (please mark the
    applicable box with an X)
    Person subject to the notification obligation is not
    controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does
    not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or
    indirectly an interest in the (underlying)

    issuerxiii
    Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the X
    voting rights and/or
    the

    financial instruments are effectively held starting with the
    ultimate controlling natural person or legal

    entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
    Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both
    rights if it rights through if it equals
    equals or is financial or is higher
    higher than instruments if than the
    the notifiable it equals or notifiable
    threshold is higher than threshold
    the notifiable
    threshold

    See Attachment

    10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
    Name of the proxy holder
    The number and % of voting
    rights
    held

    The date until which the voting
    rights will be
    held

    11. Additional informationxvi

    BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

    Jana Blumenstein

    020 7743 3650

    Place of 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
    completion

    Date of 28 August, 2020
    completion

    Section 9 Attachment

    Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of
    rights if it rights both if
    equals or is through it equals
    higher than financial or is
    the instruments higher
    notifiable if it equals than the
    threshold or is higher notifiable
    than the threshold
    notifiable
    threshold

    BlackRock, Inc.
    BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
    BlackRock Financial
    Management,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
    BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
    BlackRock Delaware
    Holdings
    Inc.

    BlackRock Fund Advisors

    BlackRock, Inc.
    Trident Merger, LLC
    BlackRock Investment
    Management,
    LLC

    BlackRock, Inc.
    BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
    BlackRock Financial
    Management,
    Inc.

    BlackRock, Inc.
    BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
    BlackRock Financial
    Management,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
    BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
    BlackRock Delaware
    Holdings
    Inc.

    BlackRock Institutional
    Trust Company, National
    Association

    BlackRock, Inc.
    BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
    BlackRock Financial
    Management,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Capital
    Holdings,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Advisors, LLC

    BlackRock, Inc.
    BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
    BlackRock Financial
    Management,
    Inc.

    BlackRock International
    Holdings,
    Inc.

    BR Jersey International
    Holdings
    L.P.

    BlackRock (Singapore)
    Holdco

    Pte. Ltd.
    BlackRock HK Holdco
    Limited

    BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r
    .l
    .
    BlackRock Japan Holdings
    GK

    BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

    BlackRock, Inc.
    BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
    BlackRock Financial
    Management,
    Inc.

    BlackRock International
    Holdings,
    Inc.

    BR Jersey International
    Holdings
    L.P.

    BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
    BlackRock Canada
    Holdings
    LP

    BlackRock Canada
    Holdings
    ULC

    BlackRock Asset
    Management Canada
    Limited

    Caledonia ist ein Bergbau-, Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Schwerpunkt auf das südliche Afrika. Nach Umsetzung des Indigenisierungs-Gesetzes in Simbabwe ist Caledonias hauptsächliches Asset ein 49-%-Anteil an einer laufenden Goldmine in Simbabwe („Blanket").

