  • Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc teilt relevante Änderung eines Hauptaktionärs

    Januar 11, 2022: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc („Caledonia“ oder das „Unternehmen“ www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/) gibt bekannt, dass es am 7. Januar 2022 von der Van Eck Associates Corporation, die ein „bedeutender Aktionär“ des Unternehmens im Sinne der AIM-Regeln für Unternehmen ist, die Mitteilung erhalten hat, dass es seine Beteiligung am Unternehmen geändert hat und am 6. Januar 2022 einen bestimmten Schwellenwert für die Mitteilung seiner Beteiligungen am Unternehmen überschritten hat. Eine Kopie der Mitteilung finden Sie unten.

    Hinweis: Die in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen Informationen werden von der Gesellschaft als Insiderinformationen gemäß der Marktmissbrauchsverordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 („MAR“) betrachtet, da sie aufgrund des European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 Teil des nationalen Rechts des Vereinigten Königreichs sind, und werden in Übereinstimmung mit den Verpflichtungen der Gesellschaft gemäß Artikel 17 der MAR offengelegt.

    Rest im Englischen Original:
    TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

    NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer
    and
    to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

    1a. Identity of the issuer or Caledonia Mining Corp PLC
    the underlying issuer of
    existing shares to which voting
    rights are

    attachedii:
    1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please
    mark with an X if
    appropriate)

    Non-UK issuer X
    2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box
    or boxes with an
    X)

    An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
    An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
    An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
    Other (please specify)iii:
    3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
    Name Van Eck Associates Corporation
    City and country of registered New York, NY USA
    office (if
    applicable)

    4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
    Name VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
    VanEck Vectors Junior Gold
    Miners UCITS
    ETF

    City and country of registered
    office (if
    applicable)

    5. Date on which the threshold 06/01/2022
    was crossed or

    reachedvi:
    6. Date on which issuer notified 07/01/2022
    (DD/MM/YYYY):

    7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
    obligation

    % of voting % of voting Total of Total
    rights rights both in % number of
    attached to through (8.A + voting
    shares financial 8.B) rights of
    (total of instruments
    8. issuervii
    A)
    (total of 8.B
    1 + 8.B
    2)

    Resulting 3.9838% 3.9838% 508,200
    situation
    on the date
    on which
    threshold
    was crossed
    or
    reached

    Position of 540,381 4.2361%
    previous
    notification
    (if

    applicable)

    8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
    which the threshold was crossed or

    reachedviii
    A: Voting rights attached to shares
    Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights
    shares
    ISIN code
    (if
    possible)

    Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
    (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of
    Directive Directive Directive Directive
    2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC
    ) ) (DTR5.1) )
    (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)

    JE00BF0XVB15 508,200 3.9838%

    SUBTOTAL 8. A508,200 3.9838%

    B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
    Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
    (a))

    Type of ExpiratExercise/ Number of % of voting
    financial ion Conversion Peri voting rights rights
    instrument od that may be
    datex xi acquired if
    the instrument
    is

    exercised/conver
    ted.

    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

    B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according
    to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
    (b))

    Type of ExpirationExercise/ Physical Number % of voting
    financial datex Conversion or cash of rights
    instrument Period voting
    rights
    xi settlementx
    ii

    SUBTOTAL
    8.B.2

    9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
    notification obligation

    (please mark the applicable box with an X)
    Person subject to the notification obligation is not
    controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does
    not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or
    indirectly an interest in the (underlying)

    issuerxiii
    Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the
    voting rights and/or
    the

    financial instruments are effectively held starting with the
    ultimate controlling natural person or legal

    entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
    Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both
    rights if it rights through if it equals
    equals or is financial or is higher
    higher than instruments if than the
    the notifiable it equals or notifiable
    threshold is higher than threshold
    the notifiable
    threshold

    VanEck Junior 3.5837% 3.5837%
    Gold Miners
    ETF

    VanEck Vectors 0.4001% 0.4001%
    Junior Gold
    Miners UCITS
    ETF

    10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
    Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis
    The number and % of voting 508,200 shares and 3.9838%
    rights voting
    held right

    The date until which the voting Open
    rights will be
    held

    11. Additional informationxvi

    Place of Tampa, FL
    completion

    Date of 7 January 2022
    completion

