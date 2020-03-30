  • Caledonia Mining Corporation: Bekanntmachung über Anteilserhöhung durch BlackRock Inc.

    St Helier, September 29, 2020 – Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc („Caledonia“ or the „Company“ – www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/ ) gibt bekannt, dass man am 28. September 2020 eine Nachricht von BlackRock, Inc. erhielt wonach ein bedeutender Aktionär des Unternehmens wie in den Regeln der AIM Rules for Companies bestimmt, seinen Anteil am Unternehmen per 25. September 2020 erhöht hat und damit über die meldepflichtige 5%-Grenze angestiegen ist. Die Meldung im Original wie folgend:

    TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

    NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant
    issuer

    and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

    1a. Identity of the issuer Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
    or the underlying issuer of
    existing shares to which
    voting rights are
    attached
    ii:
    1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please
    mark with an X if
    appropriate)

    Non-UK issuer X
    2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate
    box or boxes with an
    X)

    An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
    An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
    An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
    Other (please specify)iii:
    3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
    Name BlackRock, Inc.
    City and country of Wilmington, DE, USA
    registered office (if
    applicable)

    4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
    Name
    City and country of
    registered office (if
    applicable)

    5. Date on which the 25/09/2020
    threshold was crossed or
    reached
    vi:
    6. Date on which issuer 28/09/2020
    notified
    (DD/MM/YYYY):

    7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
    obligation

    % of voting % of voting Total of Total
    rights rights both in % number of
    attached to through (8.A + voting
    shares financial 8.B) rights of
    (total of instruments issuer
    8. vii
    A)
    (total of
    8.B 1 + 8.B
    2)

    Resultin5.07% 0.31% 5.39% 12,118,823
    g
    situati
    on on
    the
    date
    on
    which
    thresho
    ld was
    crossed
    or
    reached

    Position4.97% 0.65% 5.62%
    of
    previou
    s
    notific
    ation
    (if

    applicab
    le)

    8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
    which the threshold was crossed or
    reached
    viii
    A: Voting rights attached to shares
    Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights
    shares
    ISIN code
    (if
    possible)

    Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
    (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of
    Directive Directive Directive Directive
    2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC
    ) ) (DTR5.1) )
    (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)

    JE00BF0XVB15 615,610 5.07%

    SUBTOTAL 8. A615,610 5.07%

    B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
    Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
    (a))

    Type of ExpiratExercise/ Number of % of voting
    financial ion Conversion voting rights rights
    instrument Period that may be
    datex xi acquired if
    the instrument
    is

    exercised/conver
    ted.

    Securities 5,307 0.04%
    Lending

    SUBTOTAL 8. B 15,307 0.04%

    B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according
    to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
    (b))

    Type of ExpirationExercise/ Physical Number % of voting
    financial datex Conversion or cash of rights
    instrument Period voting
    rights
    xi settlementx
    ii

    CFD Cash 32,901 0.27%

    SUBTOTAL 32,901 0.27%
    8.B.2

    9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
    notification obligation

    (please mark the
    applicable box with an X)
    Person subject to the notification obligation is not
    controlled by any natural person or legal entity and
    does not control any other undertaking(s) holding
    directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
    issuer
    xiii
    Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the X
    voting rights and/or
    the

    financial instruments are effectively held starting
    with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
    entity
    xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
    Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both
    rights if it rights through if it equals
    equals or is financial or is higher
    higher than instruments if than the
    the notifiable it equals or notifiable
    threshold is higher than threshold
    the notifiable
    threshold

    See
    Attachment

    10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
    Name of the proxy holder
    The number and % of voting
    rights
    held

    The date until which the
    voting rights will be
    held

    11. Additional informationxvi

    BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

    Jana Blumenstein

    020 7743 3650

    Place of 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,
    completion U.K.

    Date of 28 September, 2020
    completion

    Section 9 Attachment

    Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of
    rights if it rights both if
    equals or is through it equals
    higher than financial or is
    the instruments higher
    notifiable if it equals than the
    threshold or is higher notifiable
    than the threshold
    notifiable
    threshold

    BlackRock, Inc.
    BlackRock Holdco 2,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Financial
    Management,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Holdco 4,
    LLC

    BlackRock Holdco 6,
    LLC

    BlackRock Delaware
    Holdings
    Inc.

    BlackRock
    Institutional Trust
    Company, National
    Association

    BlackRock, Inc.
    BlackRock Holdco 2,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Financial
    Management,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Holdco 4,
    LLC

    BlackRock Holdco 6,
    LLC

    BlackRock Delaware
    Holdings
    Inc.

    BlackRock Fund
    Advisors

    BlackRock, Inc.
    Trident Merger, LLC
    BlackRock Investment
    Management,
    LLC

    BlackRock, Inc.
    BlackRock Holdco 2,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Financial
    Management,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Capital
    Holdings,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Advisors,
    LLC

    BlackRock, Inc.
    BlackRock Holdco 2,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Financial
    Management,
    Inc.

    BlackRock
    International
    Holdings,
    Inc.

    BR Jersey
    International
    Holdings
    L.P.

    BlackRock
    (Singapore) Holdco
    Pte.
    Ltd.

    BlackRock HK Holdco
    Limited

    BlackRock Lux Finco
    S.a.r.l.

    BlackRock Japan
    Holdings
    GK

    BlackRock Japan Co.,
    Ltd.

    BlackRock, Inc.
    BlackRock Holdco 2,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Financial
    Management,
    Inc.

    BlackRock, Inc.
    BlackRock Holdco 2,
    Inc.

    BlackRock Financial
    Management,
    Inc.

    BlackRock
    International
    Holdings,
    Inc.

    BR Jersey
    International
    Holdings
    L.P.

    BlackRock Holdco 3,
    LLC

    BlackRock Canada
    Holdings
    LP

    BlackRock Canada
    Holdings
    ULC

    BlackRock Asset
    Management Canada
    Limited

    Verantwortlicher für diese Pressemitteilung:

    Caledonia Mining Corporation
    Jochen Staiger
    3rd Floor, Weighbridge House
    JE2 3NF St Helier, Jersey
    Kanada

    email : info@resource-capital.ch

    Caledonia ist ein Bergbau-, Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Schwerpunkt auf das südliche Afrika. Nach Umsetzung des Indigenisierungs-Gesetzes in Simbabwe ist Caledonias hauptsächliches Asset ein 49-%-Anteil an einer laufenden Goldmine in Simbabwe („Blanket“).

    Pressekontakt:

    Caledonia Mining Corporation
    Jochen Staiger
    3rd Floor, Weighbridge House
    JE2 3NF St Helier, Jersey

    email : info@resource-capital.ch


    Disclaimer: Diese Pressemitteilung wird für den darin namentlich genannten Verantwortlichen gespeichert. Sie gibt seine Meinung und Tatsachenbehauptungen und nicht unbedingt die des Diensteanbieters wieder. Der Anbieter distanziert sich daher ausdrücklich von den fremden Inhalten und macht sich diese nicht zu eigen.

    Wer Wo Was Wann Warum Wie - die W-Fragen
    Lesen Sie auf Wo Was auch:
    1. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc – Bekanntmachung über Verfügbarkeit von Materialien für die Hauptversammlung
      St. Helier, 30. März 2020: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (das „Unternehmen“ – (NYSE American: CMCL, AIM: CMCL, TSX: CAL – www.commodity-tv.com/play/caledonia-mining-stronger-free-cash-flows-from-2020-on-dividend-increased/ ) gibt bekannt, dass die Dokumente, die eine Ankündigung...

    2. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Ausübung von Aktienoptionen
      St. Helier, 3. Juni 2020: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE-American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) („Caledonia“ oder das „Unternehmen“ – www.commodity-tv.com/play/caledonia-mining-stronger-free-cash-flows-from-2020-on-dividend-increased/ ) gibt bekannt, dass es 2.500 nennwertlose Stammaktien des...

    3. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Ausübung von Aktienoptionen
      St. Helier, 12. Juni 2020: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc („Caledonia“ oder das „Unternehmen“ – www.commodity-tv.com/play/caledonia-mining-stronger-free-cash-flows-from-2020-on-dividend-increased/) (NYSE: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) gibt bekannt, dass es 2.500 nennwertlose Stammaktien des Unternehmens...

    4. Bekanntgabe Anteilserhöhung durch bedeutenden Aktionär von Caledonia Mining
      September 1, 2020: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia oder das Unternehmen – www.commodity-tv.com/play/caledonia-mining-virtual-roadshow-investor-presentation-and-qa/ ) gab bekannt, dass man am 28. August 2020 benachrichtigt wurde, dass die BlackRock, Inc., die bereits...

    5. Caledonia Mining Corporation: Aktueller Stand zur Organisation der Jahreshauptversammlung 2020 für Caledonia Mining unter Berücksichtigung von COVID-19
      27. April 2020 – Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc („Caledonia“ oder das „Unternehmen“ (NYSE: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL – www.commodity-tv.com/play/caledonia-mining-stronger-free-cash-flows-from-2020-on-dividend-increased/ ) gab am 30. März 2020 bekannt, dass seine Jahreshauptversammlung...

    6. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende in Höhe von 6,875 US-Cent pro Aktie aus
      Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende in Höhe von 6,875 US-Cent pro Aktie aus (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) St Helier, 2. Januar 2019: Caledonia Mining...

    Categories: Presse - News

    Comments are currently closed.