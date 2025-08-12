Rock Tech erhält Forschungsförderung vom Bundesministerium für Forschung, Technologie und Raumfahrt

· Nach der Förderung durch EIT RawMaterials, eine Institution der Europäischen Union, wurde Rock Tech nun auch vom Bundesministerium für Forschung, Technologie und Raumfahrt für ein Projekt im Lithium-Bereich ausgewählt.

· Rock Tech arbeitet im Rahmen dieses Projekts mit der RWTH Aachen zusammen – einer der führenden technischen Universitäten Europas.

Toronto, ON, 12. August 2025 – Rock Tech Lithium Inc. gibt bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Förderung des Bundesministeriums für Forschung, Technologie und Raumfahrt für das Projekt ELiSePro – Effiziente Lithiumrückgewinnung mittels selektiver Prozesse erhält. Ziel der Initiative ist es, die Lithiumausbeute im Konverterprozess am Standort Guben weiter zu steigern und damit einen wichtigen Beitrag zur Rohstoffunabhängigkeit Deutschlands zu leisten.

Das Projekt wird in Zusammenarbeit mit der RWTH Aachen umgesetzt und unterstreicht die enge Partnerschaft zwischen Industrie und führender akademischer Forschung in Deutschland. Die Fördersumme für Rock Tech beträgt rund 250.000 Euro.

Im Rahmen des Projekts werden verschiedene moderne Ionentrennverfahren (darunter Nanofiltration, kapazitive Deionisation und Lithium-Ionensiebe) systematisch verglichen, um Lithiumverluste im Prozess zu minimieren. Die Ergebnisse werden nach wirtschaftlichen und technologischen Kriterien bewertet und sollen direkt industriell im Gubener Konverter zur Steigerung der Rückgewinnung eingesetzt werden. Gegebenenfalls werden innovative Erkenntnisse auch wissenschaftlich publiziert oder zum Patent angemeldet.

Diese Förderung unterstützt die technologische Weiterentwicklung der deutschen und europäischen Batterieindustrie. Auch wenn es sich um einen vergleichsweise kleinen Betrag handelt, ist dies ein wichtiger Schritt, um zusätzliches Know-how für die Versorgungssicherheit bei kritischen Rohstoffen und den Aufbau nachhaltiger Wertschöpfungsketten in Europa zu schaffen, sagt Mirco Wojnarowicz, CEO von Rock Tech.

In den vergangenen Monaten hat Rock Tech verschiedene öffentliche Förderungen erhalten, um eine technologische Führungsrolle in der Lithiumverarbeitung einzunehmen. Diese neue Förderung unterstreicht die strategische Relevanz von Rock Tech und seinen Projekten in Kanada und Deutschland – letzteres wurde als strategisches Projekt im Rahmen des EU Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) ausgewählt. Nach der Förderung durch EIT RawMaterials im Rahmen des KAVA-Programms (800.000 Euro) ist dies bereits das dritte Programm, das Rock Tech als strategisch relevanten Akteur in der Lithiumindustrie positioniert.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech’s vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company’s proposed Lithium Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Techs goal is to create a closed-loop lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements contained in this news release constitute „forward-looking information“ under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as „forward-looking statements“. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as „expects“, „anticipates“, „plans“, „predicts“, „believes“, „estimates“, „intends“, „targets“, „projects“, „forecasts“, „may“, „will“, „should“, „would“, „could“ or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to expectations concerning the Guben Converter, including the design and features of the Guben Converter, as well as the expected costs, capital expenditures, timing and outcomes thereof; statements regarding the Company’s future plans, estimates, and schedules relating to the Guben Converter, including the anticipated timing of future activities taken in support of the development thereof; Rock Techs potential financing arrangements; the expected funding from the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space for the project ELiSePro as well as from EIT RawMaterials under the KAVA program and the CMIF, the expected economic performance of the Guben Converter and anticipated production of battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide and related processing methods and innovation employed; the estimated capital and operating costs of the Guben Converter; the anticipated timing and outcomes of a final investment decision, construction activities and commissioning of the Guben Converter; statements regarding the Company’s sustainability and ESG related goals and strategy, including the benefits and achievement thereof and future actions taken by the Company in relation thereto; expected regulatory processes and final outcomes; expectations regarding the electric vehicle industry, including the demand for and pricing of battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide and the benefits therefrom, and the development of political and regulatory frameworks especially in Germany and the European Union; Rock Tech’s opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company’s business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company’s operations and properties. Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis and annual information form filed with the applicable securities regulators. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Verantwortlicher für diese Pressemitteilung:

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Brad Barnett

900 – 1021 West Hastings Street

V6E 0C3 Vancouver, BC

Kanada

email : bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com

