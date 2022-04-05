Zwei angesehene Wirtschaftsexpertinnen neu im Vorstand von Rock Tech Lithium: Jutta Dönges und Michelle Gahagan

Vancouver, 31. August 2022 – Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) („Rock Tech“) heißt zwei erfahrene Direktorinnen im Board of Directors (Board) des Unternehmens willkommen: Einerseits Jutta Dönges, Geschäftsführerin der Bundesrepublik Deutschland – Finanzagentur GmbH, deren Wahl bei der Hauptversammlung (annual general and special meeting of shareholders) am 30. Juni nun durch die Aufsichtsbehörden genehmigt wurde; sowie Michelle Gahagan, einer erfahrenen kanadischen Anwältin und Direktorin mehrerer börsennotierter Minen- und Technologieunternehmen. Ihre Wahl wurde mit der Entscheidung auf der Vollversammlung bereits wirksam.

Der bisherige Vorstand von Rock Tech ist hoch erfreut, mit Jutta Dönges und Michelle Gahagan zwei angesehene Wirtschaftsexpertinnen bei Rock Tech willkommen zu heißen. Rock Tech möchte seine Strategie und das Wachstum schnell vorantreiben, und erwartet sich durch die Unabhängigkeit, die breiten Fähigkeiten, Erfahrungen und Fähigkeiten von Frau Dönges und Frau Gahagan einen zusätzlichen positiven Beitrag dazu. Beide wurden jeweils mit herausragenden 99,98% der abgegebenen Stimmen der Anleger auf der Hauptversammlung in den Vorstand gewählt.

Jutta Dönges, gelernte Ingenieurin, ist als Geschäftsführerin der Bundesrepublik Deutschland – Finanzagentur GmbH eine bekannte und hoch angesehene deutsche Finanzmanagerin und verantwortet in ihrer Rolle unter anderem die Finanzmarkt- und Wirtschaftsstabilisierungsfonds des Bundes mit Bilanzsummen von Euro 80,6 Mrd. und 38,8 Mrd. Zudem ist Frau Dönges Aufsichtsratsmitglied der Commerzbank AG und der TUI AG, bringt tiefgreifende Finanz- und Kapitalmarktexpertise, sowie langjährige Erfahrung im Aufbau-Management mit.

Wir sind sehr froh, dass wir Jutta Dönges im Vorstand von Rock Tech begrüßen können. Als noch wachsendes Unternehmen pflegen wir einen wichtigen zwischen Vorstand und dem Management, weshalb das gesamte Führungsteam von der hohen Expertise nur profitieren kann. Wir realisieren in Kanada und Deutschland für die Versorgungssicherheit relevante Lithium-Projekte von mehreren hundert Millionen Euro und ich bin sicher, dass Frau Dönges uns dabei mit ihrem internationalen Netzwerk und ihrer Führungserfahrung bestens ergänzen wird, erklärt Dirk Harbecke, Vorsitzender des Vorstandes.

Daneben ist Michelle Gahagen aus Kanada dem Vorstand beigetreten. Sie ist eine Expertin im Bereich, Recht, Finanzen und bringt vor allem langjährige Erfahrungen und Wissen aus dem internationalen Bergbauwesen mit. Zurzeit ist Frau Gahagan unter anderem Präsidentin, Chief Executive Officer and Direktorin von General Copper Gold, sowie Vorsitzende des Boards von Canadian Palladium, beides Bergbauunternhemen. Frau Gahagans bisher nachweisbarer Erfolg auf höchster Managementebene und bei Explorations Programmen im Bergbau werden mit Sicherheit für Rock Techs Ambitionen in Kanada und das dortige Lithium-Minen-Projekt sehr förderlich sein .

Dirk Harbecke sagt: Dass Michelle Gahagan den Vorstand von Rock Tech unterstützt, ist vor allem für unseren Heimatstandort in Kanada und das Minenprojekt in Georgia Lake ein großer Gewinn. Michelle bringt zahlreiche Erfahrungen aus verschiedenen Sektoren mit. Auch ihr Rechtshintergrund kommt uns im Board zu Gute, da Rock Tech weiterhin in Verhandlungen mit Banken, Automobilherstellern, Batterieproduzenten und anderen Industriepartnern steht. Ihre Expertise wird daher sehr wertvoll für die Entwicklung des Unternehmens sein.

