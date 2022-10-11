Erste Teilgenehmigung für Rock Techs Lithium-Konverter in Brandenburg erhalten

– Erste Teilgenehmigung für Rock Techs Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter im brandenburgischen Guben erhalten;

– Spatenstich ist für den 27. März 2023 geplant;

– Ein regionaler Partner beginnt erste Arbeiten vor Ort.

Guben, Deutschland, 08. März 2023 – Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK; OTCQX: RCKTF; FWB: RJIB; WKN: A1XF0V) (das Unternehmen oder Rock Tech) hat die erste immissionsschutzrechtliche Teilgenehmigung (TG1) für seinen Lithium-Konverter im brandenburgischen in Guben erhalten. Der offizielle Spatenstich ist für den 27. März 2023 geplant.

Der erste Teilantrag für Rock Techs Lithiumkonverter wurde durch die zuständige Genehmigungs-verfahrensstelle Süd des brandenburgischen Landesamtes für Umwelt genehmigt. Die Mitteilung folgt den im Dezember 2022 und Januar 2023 erteilten Zulassungen zum vorzeitigen Beginn des Projekts. Den Antrag hatte das Unternehmen im Februar 2022 eingereicht. Die nun erteilte Genehmigung sichert rechtlich die ersten Arbeiten vor Ort ab, die kürzlich an ein regionales Bauunternehmen vergeben wurden.

Die Genehmigung erlaubt die komplette Errichtung aller nicht-prozessrelevanten Gebäude und der Infrastruktur am Standort. Außerdem wurde damit auch das allgemeine Anlagenkonzept und die Funktionen für die Umwandlung von Spodumen in batteriefähiges Lithiumhydroxid gebilligt.

„Es ist ein großartiger Tag, und ein wichtiger Meilenstein. Das liegt auch daran, dass wir in den relevanten Planungen bereits wesentlich vorangekommen sind und Vorvereinbarungen für die Bestellung wichtiger Bauteile bereits getroffen haben. Außerdem ist das Basic Engineering abgeschlossen. Die Banken-Studie dafür haben wir im letzten Jahr abgeschlossen und die Front-End-Loading-Studie Stufe 3 (FEL3) befindet sich in der Endphase. Die erste Teilgenehmigung für dieses einzigartige Projekt in Europa ist ein wichtiger Fortschritt und wird die Realisierung beschleunigen“, sagte Klaus Schmitz, Chief Operating Officer von Rock Tech.

Das Unternehmen hat die erforderlichen weiteren Genehmigungen beantragt. Im November 2022 reichte Rock Tech bereits die zweite Tranche (Antrag auf 2. Teilgenehmigung zur Errichtung der Produktionsanlage und Inbetriebnahme der Gesamtanlage“) ein und ist im konstruktiven Kontakt mit den zuständigen Behörden und beteiligten Sachverständigen, um die Genehmigung rechtzeitig zu erhalten.

Die Investitionssumme für den Lithiumkonverter von Rock Tech wird auf rund 650 Mio. Euro geschätzt ungefähre Rundung der Summe von 683 Millionen US-Dollar, wie in der Veröffentlichung Rock Tech Lithium completes Bankable Project Study for its Guben Converter Project vom 04. November 2022

. Die Anlage ist strategisch wichtig, um die wachsende Nachfrage Europas nach einer resilienten Versorgung mit kritischen Batterierohstoffen zu decken. Sie wird es dem Unternehmen ermöglichen, Spodumen aus weltweiten Quellen zu Lithiumhydroxid in Batteriequalität zu verarbeiten. Der Konverter wird daher einen wichtigen Beitrag zur europäischen Wertschöpfungskette für Batterien leisten.

ÜBER ROCK TECH

Rock Tech ist ein Cleantech-Unternehmen, das es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht hat, Lithiumhydroxid für Elektroauto-Batterien herzustellen. Das Unternehmen plant, Lithiumkonverter direkt dort zu bauen, wo es seine Kunden benötigen, um Transparenz in der Lieferkette und eine Just-in-Time-Lieferung zu gewährleisten. Um die drängendste Lücke hin zu einer sauberen Mobilität zu schließen, hat Rock Tech eines der stärksten Teams der Branche zusammengestellt. Das Unternehmen hat sich strenge ESG-Standards auferlegt und entwickelt einen eigenen Aufbereitungsprozess, der effizienter und nachhaltiger sein soll. Rock Tech plant, das nötige Rohmaterial aus seinem eigenen Mineralienprojekt in Kanada zu beziehen, aber auch von anderen verantwortungsvoll produzierenden Minen. In den kommenden Jahren wird das Unternehmen voraussichtlich auch Material aus dem Batterierecycling beziehen. Das Ziel von Rock Tech ist es, einen Kreislauf für Lithium zu schaffen. www.rocktechlithium.com

FÜR WEITERE INFORMATIONEN

André Mandel, Telefon: +49 (0) 151 2825 4014; oder E-Mail: amandel@rocktechlithium.com,

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4

