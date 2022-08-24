PRO DESIGN launches new Product Family of FPGA-based Acceleration Cards

PRO DESIGN, a veteran in the E²MS and FPGA industry, today announced the launch of its new product family in the area of HPC based on the latest Intel® Stratix® 10 and AMD/Xilinx® VersalTM FPGAs.

Assembled with the latest FPGA technologies of the leading chip producers Intel® and AMD/Xilinx®, prodesign Acceleration Cards offer maximum resources, connectivity capabilities and performance. The product family is currently split into two product groups – FALCON and HAWK, each with individual features.

prodesign FALCON is based on Intel Stratix® 10 MX or NX incorporating a high-performance FPGA fabric along with a High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) in a single package. In order to achieve a maximum user flexibility the acceleration card is equipped with 3x SO-DIMM sockets with programmable I/O voltages which support standard DDR4 memory modules but also custom memory modules or daughter cards. In addition, prodesign FALCON offers a high-speed board-to-board connection and high-speed peripheral interfaces through 3x High-Speed Samtec® NovaRay® connectors which is a unique feature of PRO DESIGN’s new product family.

prodesign HAWK Versal® Acceleration Card is based on AMD/XILINX® Versal(TM) AI Core FPGA technology and offers maximum resources and connectivity capability coupled with AI and DSP acceleration engines. HAWK is characterized by 4x SO-DIMM connectors with programmable I/O voltages which also support standard DDR4 and customized memory/interface modules, like a NAND Flash module with up to 30TB capacity. The card’s PCIe Gen3 x16 or Gen4 x8 interface gives direct access to the FPGA.

Both cards are equipped with 4x QSFP28-DD Network connectors supporting up to 8x QSFP28 interfaces (100 Gbit/s each) with independent clocking. prodesign Acceleration Cards offer smart mechanical concepts for highly-efficient passive and active air as well as liquid cooling. FALCON and HAWK are supporting the key markets of HPC – AI and Machine Learning, Storage Acceleration, Near Data Processing (NDP), Networking Acceleration and Broadcasting, and so on.

„After having two successful own FPGA-based product families in the past, I’m particularly happy to announce our new product family of FPGA-based acceleration cards today“ says Philipp Ampletzer, CEO of PRO DESIGN. „Latest FPGA technologies and many years of experience in high-end board design have gone into the development of our new acceleration cards for High Performance Computing. With the new products we address highly demanding markets and customers, and offer unique features which are otherwise not available on the market.“

More Information:

https://www.prodesign-fpga-acceleration.com/

About PRO DESIGN

The privately-held company was founded in 1982, has 80 employees and is located southeast of Munich, Germany. PRO DESIGN has more than 40 years of experience as a provider in the E²MS market. PRO DESIGN has built extensive knowledge in the areas of FPGA board development, electronic engineering, FPGA design, high performance PCB design, construction, production, assembly and testing. https://www.prodesign-europe.com/

Verantwortlicher für diese Pressemitteilung:

PRO DESIGN Electronic GmbH

Herr Katrin August

Albert-Mayer-Str. 14-16

83052 Bruckmühl

Deutschland

fon ..: 00498062808390

web ..: https://www.prodesign-fpga-acceleration.com/

email : katrin.august@prodesign-europe.com

